ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton junior Alyssa Houston hits a 2-run home run in the bottom of the first inning in the Lady Panthers 3-0 shutout no-hit win over the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles Thursday at Lady Panther Park in Benton. It was Houston’s fourth straight game hitting a home run.

The Benton Lady Panthers no-hit the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles in a 3-0 shutout Thursday at Lady Panther Park in Benton. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.