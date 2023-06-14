TONY LENAHAN/The Saline Courier

Benton senior Alyssa Houston throws a pitch in the 5A state title game where she threw a complete-game shutout. Houston was named Player of the Year by several outlets recenlty after her dominant season.

BENTON – After winning their third straight 5A state championship last month with a 7-0 shutout over the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles, the Benton Lady Panthers were bestowed the honors that follow a most amazing run. Benton senior Stanford signee Alyssa Houston took her second Gatorade Player of the Year honor recently, would also take the SBLive Softball Player of the Year and this past weekend celebrated another All Arkansas Preps Softball Player of the Year and Female Player of the Year honor at the All Preps Banquet in Little Rock this past weekend. 

HEIDI COX

Benton Coach Heidi Cox walks back to the dugout from home plate before the 5A state title game this past season. Cox led Benton to its third straight championship with a 7-0 win over Greene County Tech at Farris Field in Conway, earning Softball Coach of the Year and Overall Coach of the Year.
BENTON ALL PREPS

From left, Benton senior Player of the Year Alyssa Houston, assistant coaches Brittany Dorsey and Chris Murphree, freshman Underclassmen Team member Cameron Culclager and Benton Head Coach and Overall Coach of the Year Heidi Cox pose at the All Arkansas Preps Banquet recently. 
ADDISON DAVIS

Benton senior Addison Davis rounds second in the 5A state championship game in Conway last month. Davis earned All-State honors. 
LYDIA BETHARDS

Benton sophomore Lydia Bethards catches a pop fly in a 7-0 win over Greene County Tech in the 5A state title game at Farris Field in Conway. Bethards earned All-State honors. 
CAMERON CULCLAGER

