BENTON – After winning their third straight 5A state championship last month with a 7-0 shutout over the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles, the Benton Lady Panthers were bestowed the honors that follow a most amazing run. Benton senior Stanford signee Alyssa Houston took her second Gatorade Player of the Year honor recently, would also take the SBLive Softball Player of the Year and this past weekend celebrated another All Arkansas Preps Softball Player of the Year and Female Player of the Year honor at the All Preps Banquet in Little Rock this past weekend.
Not only did Houston sweep the honors again, Benton Coach Heidi Cox was named the Softball Coach of the Year once again, and named for the first time Overall Coach of the Year, the first female to garner the honor in its 11 years of existence.
“I thought that was pretty awesome somebody thought that highly,” Cox said. “It was very special.”
Cox was at the helm for the 3-peat and has been the Lady Panther coach since 2012, also winning the state title in 2014. Assistant Coach Chris Murphree has been beside Cox for all four Lady Panther titles and assistant coach Brittany Dorsey has been at Benton the past three plus seasons. Cox credited them both, as well as the community, for making her look good.
“I have such a good coaching staff,” Cox said. “When these honors come, it is not me, it is them. I always share with those two especially. And just the Benton community, the support staff we have. Our families and our admin and our other coaches, they’re so supportive of us. I got to see several faces Saturday night that meant the world to me for them to be there.
“I can’t say enough about Chris and Brittany. I look forward to the springtime because we’re such good friends, but what they give back to our team and the respect our kids have for them. They want to play hard for them, too. We’ve got a great system.”
Cox also said the Lady Panthers wouldn’t be anywhere without the talent coming through.
“No doubt the talent we had from Day 1, before I even got here, is amazing,” Cox said. “These last couple of years we’ve got to experience with the undefeated seasons, 3-peat, they have all been so special. It’s been an amazing run. It’s expectations the girls have and want to experience again.”
The Lady Panthers saw their 67-game win streak come to an end against rival Bryant, the 7A champs, early in the season, but found a way to get it done at the end yet again. Benton is 91-4 during their title streak, including going an undefeated 31-0 in 2021 and 32-0 in 2022 before finishing 28-4 this past season. Houston, also earning All-State and named to the All-State Tournament team again, has been a catalyst throughout both pitching and batting.
“Definitely throughout the year we used some combination with our pitching staff with some of our younger players, and Mallory (Crosby) too, we threw them quite a bit,” Cox explained. “We knew at the end, and Alyssa knew, that she was going to have to throw more innings. That’s something we had talked about, the other pitchers were well aware we needed them defensively behind her.”
Houston finished her senior season with a ridiculous .687 average with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 52 RBIs, all leading the Lady Panthers, adding 29 runs and two triples at the plate. In the circle, she was 18-3 with an 0.51 ERA, striking out 253 batters in 110.2 innings pitched.
Houston was especially good down the stretch. After having her roughest outing of the season in giving up five runs to 5A South foe Sheridan but still edging the Lady Jackets, Houston ran off a streak of 40 consecutive hitless innings, which included a perfect game over Sheridan to close out conference undefeated and four official no-hitters of five innings or more. Houston did not allow a run in her final 47 innings pitched, including her complete-game shutout in the title game in garnering MVP honors. Houston gave up just three hits and no walks, striking out 12 in the championship.
“It was like a different mindset came over her,” Cox said. “She knew exactly what needed to be done and what her teammates needed of her, and she just dominated. I don’t think she thought she had to be perfect every game or a no-hitter, she just thought she was going to do the best she can and her teammates would take care of the rest. She did it.
“The way she just kept herself collected and calm … ‘great, good job, great hit young lady, I’m going to come after the next one,’ and you have to have that. It was really awesome to see. She’s the real deal. It’s really been fun to see.”
Two other Lady Panthers took All-State accolades in senior Addison Davis and sophomore Lydia Bethards, while freshman Cameron Culclager was named All-Conference, while also being named to the All-State Tournament Team, as was Bethards.
Davis provided a spark at the top of the order while also playing excellent defense at second base, earning the Drew Melton Gold Glove team award. Davis led Benton with 48 runs, adding 19 RBIs while batting .398.
“It’s going to be so hard to replace Addison Davis at second base,” Cox said. “For me it was like Shelby (Samples, last year’s All-State starting shortstop before graduating) was at short, ‘that’s an out, that’s an out.’ Addison Davis would just make plays. We used her up and down that lineup her whole career and to be able to seal the deal for us at leadoff her senior year, I just can’t say enough about her. She’s just so consistent putting the ball in play.”
Bethards also provided consistency for the Lady Panthers and was big behind Houston in the lineup giving the player of the year excellent protection. Bethards hit .485 on the season with 10 doubles, two triples, 32 runs and 29 RBIs, while also swiping nine bags. She was also excellent down the stretch, going 10 for 14 (.714) with five runs and nine RBIs in the state tournament, including 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs in the championship game.
“Lydia had a great year, especially at the end,” Cox said. “We knew at some point we had to have someone big behind Alyssa because they were going to intentionally walk her. I would have any time we could, and we had to have somebody back there other teams were going to be intimidated of. We had flipped the lineup several times, but Lydia was the one that showed such consistency at the plate. What an ending for her.”
Culclager made an impression her rookie season while taking All-Conference and All-State Tourney Team and All Arkansas Preps Underclassmen Team honors, and also named the team’s Rookie of the Year. Culclager batted .602 with 35 runs and 16 RBIs, also leading the squad with 16 stolen bases. The freshman was another one which finished well, also going 10 for 14 (.714) at the state tourney, including a 4-for-4 showing with two RBIs in the title game.
“There’s so much speed there,” Cox said of her freshman. “Minimum strikeouts, puts the ball in play. You have to be very quick to get her out. You have to field and release because she’s such a speedster on the base paths. She will make you make an error.”
One final Lady Panther earned All-Conference honors in senior Emily Reed. Reed hit .317 with eight doubles, two triples and two homers, knocking in 26 with 25 runs and five stolen bases. Reed also took the team’s Grittiest Award.
“She is one who will lay out and make plays, dive any time we needed her to,” Cox said of Reed.
Also taking team awards this season was senior Dakota Hobson (Sacrifice Award), and Most Valued Player (senior Mallory Crosby) and David Smith Team Award (freshman Addison Miles), the last two voted on by teammates.
Along with Houston, Davis, Reed, Hobson and Crosby, senior Violet Mendez and Jaycee McCormack were cogs in the Lady Panther machine also saying goodbye.
“It’s going to be a different look next year,” Cox started, “but that’s where opportunities arise. You better be ready at any time to get your shot. I’m excited about it.”