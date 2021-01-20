Benton sophomore Alyssa Houston and freshman Wesleigh Ferguson both scored career highs in a 69-46 win over the White Hall Lady Bulldogs Tuesday at Benton Arena. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
