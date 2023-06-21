ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston takes a cut during the 5A state championship game in Conway. Houston recently was named the Harold Gwatney Player of the Year for softball. 

BENTON – Two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, two-time All Preps Player of the Year, Female Player of the Year, SBLive Player of the Year and three-time All-State selection Alyssa Houston recently received yet another honor in leading the Benton Lady Panthers to their third straight 5A state championship. Houston was awarded the Harold Gwatney Player of the Year Award.

