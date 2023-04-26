ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. Houston struck out 17 and hit a home run in a 4-2 win over Cabot on the road Monday in nonconference action. 

CABOT – In a state top-10 nonconference matchup Monday with Cabot, the Benton Lady Panthers would take a 4-2 victory behind the pitching and hitting of senior Stanford signee Alyssa Houston. Houston was stellar in the circle striking out 17 Cabot players while also hitting a 2-run home run in the fifth inning of a game Benton held on to. 

