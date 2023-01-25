There are plenty of players who play multiple sports, but one would be hard-pressed to find someone who does it better in both than Benton senior Lady Panther Alyssa Houston. Houston has earned multiple All-State accolades in both softball and basketball, not to mention being named the All-Preps Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year in helping the Lady Panther softball team to two straight 5A state titles.
Houston is also hard-pressed to name a favorite out of the two sports, as there are aspects to love about both.
“I love both, have always loved both,” Houston said. “It’s a love-love, love-hate a little bit. I love basketball season. It’s just a different feel with the gym packed, you can feel the people on you. It’s like a nostalgia, and I love that aspect of it, the community. It’s intense.”
It’s a different love and atmosphere for softball, which she signed recently to play for the Division I Stanford Cardinal.
“For softball, I’m in my own world where I feel like I control it,” she said. “In basketball you can’t control it. I’m a pitcher and I really like to control a lot of things. I eat it up. ‘I can control this at-bat, I can control what this person does.’ I’ve always loved the game. The heat, cold, teammates, I’ve always grown up loving this sport.”
With the two straight state championships in softball, Houston is used to winning as the Lady Panthers are on a state-record 64-game win streak. It is no coincidence that Houston is in the middle of the basketball team’s best season in awhile. Houston and her fellow seniors have the Lady Panthers atop the 5A South standings with a perfect 8-0 record, stand at 16-3 overall and are on a six-game win streak currently ranked third in 5A by Arkansas Sports Network.
Houston explained what makes her so successful on the court and in the field.
“Growing up I really, really focused on the little things,” Houston said. “I was always playing multiple sports and with my parents, we always practiced all the time. It was always structured. I feel like I’m very structure-oriented, so that helps me with hard work.”
Benton longtime basketball Coach Jerry Chumley concurs.
“She’s one of the hardest workers we’ve ever had,” Chumley said. “She’s never lazy, comes in and works every drill - whether it’s a small drill or complex - she works as hard as she can. That shows you the leadership … and it’s every single day, and most of the time with a smile on her face.”
“I’m very competitive, a very competitive spirit,” Houston added. “I hate losing so that always helps drive me. I like getting things right, and that always drives me to make sure I’m doing things right, and when other people see it, it’s like, ‘OK, she’s saying do this, she’s doing it, so why don’t we all do it?’”
Houston leads the Lady Panthers in scoring (16.5 points per game), rebounds (9.7) and steals her senior year and broke the 1,000-point plateau earlier this season. She is currently at 1,159 total points and 732 rebounds for her career, averaging 16.1 and 10.2, respectively over that span.
“We’ve got it going on and she’s a big reason why,” Chumley said. “Her work ethic, attitude and leadership stands out the most. The numbers are great, helps us win a lot of ballgames and we’ll miss that for sure, but just her presence in the locker room, presence in practice … she probably doesn’t get the credit she deserves statewide. She gets a lot of that in softball, but she should get as much as that in basketball. There’s nobody in the state of Arkansas I would trade her for.”
While it is tough to top those double-double numbers in basketball, Houston may have done it on the softball field. Missing out on her freshman season due to COVID-19, Houston was also an All-State softball player her sophomore and junior seasons, batting .444 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs as a 10th-grader and .407 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs last season in aiding the softball team to their state record streak.
“Her presence on the mound, how the kids trust her, they have so much confidence in her and love playing behind her,” Benton softball Coach Heidi Cox said. “The kids really adore her. She’s probably going to use her voice more than she has in the past because she hasn’t had to. They have watched her perform and work hard, and that is how she has led so much. She does it by example.”
While her offensive numbers are eye-popping, Houston is even more impressive in the circle. For her softball career, she is 19-0 with an 0.48 ERA, adding 289 strikeouts in just 146 innings pitched. Houston will be both batting and pitching for the Cardinal next year.
“Academic-wise, you can’t beat it,” Houston said of Stanford. “I’m very high on academics. I feel like that was brought to me at a young age. Structure. I’ve always been drawn to do my best and play my best at all times. With Stanford, you’re going to get some good education and also some good ball. They’re preseason ranked No. 11 and I feel like that’s going to push me as a pitcher, too. I love it up there. The environment was fun, friendly and quirky, kind of like me, so it was good.”
It didn’t hurt that Houston came from an athletic family to learn the ropes from.
“My grandpa said you might not fit in everywhere, but you have to demonstrate what you can do so other people can pick up on it,” Houston said. “He was a great basketball player, baseball player, all around a phenomenal athlete and I think I got that from him. He showed me the little things. My mom was a basketball and softball player, so her knowledge transferred over to me. My dad played so all that knowledge from a young age helped.”
Watching Houston on the softball field or basketball court, she seems stoic, rather showing her talent instead of talking about it.
“I just don’t like to be flashy,” she said. “I like to be calm and collective because if I am, my team is going to be calm, even if we’re in a stressful situation. Being the voice of reason also helps.”
While Houston looks forward to defending Benton’s softball state championships, she and the basketball Lady Panthers still have much to do. Houston credits her fellow senior teammates in pushing the team to new heights.
“This year we’re all scoring,” she said. “You never know who you have to watch out for because you don’t know who’s going to be hot. I feel like a lot of teams underestimate that.
“They underestimate our point guard, Zayyah (Bufford). Now she’s been lighting everybody up. Madison McIntire, let her be. She came back hot and ready this year. She’s more confident. I will pass her that ball at anytime. Presley (Chism) is shooting lights-out and Addison (Davis) is the most underrated player. Great defense. She’s always there and scores. She can shoot that ball.”
Houston also credits the team’s maturity to its success so far.
“I feel like the expectations this year are different from any other year,” she said. “Everybody on the court is a pretty much a senior or junior, so a lot of experience. I feel like from past seasons we’ve been young and make young mistakes. I think this year is a whole other aspect. Everybody is on it. We know what our strengths are and what our weaknesses are. We push to make those weaknesses less noticeable and better.”
Chumley is confident his superstar will succeed at whatever she puts her mind to.
“She’s got her future lined out and is going to be so successful,” the Coach said. “I’ll be sitting around one day retired very happy I got to coach her.”