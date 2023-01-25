ALYSSA HOUSTON FEATURE

There are plenty of players who play multiple sports, but one would be hard-pressed to find someone who does it better in both than Benton senior Lady Panther Alyssa Houston. Houston has earned multiple All-State accolades in both softball and basketball, not to mention being named the All-Preps Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year in helping the Lady Panther softball team to two straight 5A state titles. 