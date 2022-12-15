Benton senior Alyssa Houston hit a 15-foot jump shot 10 seconds in Benton’s contest against the El Dorado Lady Wildcats Tuesday at Benton Arena. Those two points would give her 1,000 for her career as she didn’t stop there, scoring a game- and season-high 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the double-double in a 62-46 Benton win to open 5A South Conference play. Houston added four steals.
