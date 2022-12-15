ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston is awarded a 1,000-point ball after scoring her 1,000th point in a 62-46 win over the El Dorado Lady Wildcats to open 5A South Conference play Tuesday at Benton Arena. Houston finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in the win. 

Benton senior Alyssa Houston hit a 15-foot jump shot 10 seconds in Benton’s contest against the El Dorado Lady Wildcats Tuesday at Benton Arena. Those two points would give her 1,000 for her career as she didn’t stop there, scoring a game- and season-high 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the double-double in a 62-46 Benton win to open 5A South Conference play. Houston added four steals.