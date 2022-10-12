ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton athlete Alyssa Houston, the reigning Gatorade Softball Player of the Year and All Arkansas Preps Player of the Year, pitches in a game last season. Houston committed to Stanford recently.

Benton multi-time, multi-sport All-State selection and reigning Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year senior athlete Alyssa Houston has decided on her college choice recently, opting to go with Division I Stanford Cardinal.