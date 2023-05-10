ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston throws a pitch in a recent game. Houston threw a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over Searcy Monday a contest after throwing a perfect game this past Friday. 

BENTON – Benton senior Stanford signee Alyssa Houston is on an unbelievable streak of late for the Lady Panthers. After throwing a perfect game in the 5A South season finale in a 13-0 win over Sheridan this past Friday, Houston was a walk away from another perfect game on Monday in a 2-0 victory, Benton’s 10th in a row, over the Searcy Lady Lions in a nice tuneup going into Thursday’s first-round 5A State Tournament game in Marion. Houston would settle for the no-hitter Monday, striking out a career-high 19 batters. Houston struck out 19 of the 22 batters she faced on the day. 

