BENTON – Benton senior Stanford signee Alyssa Houston is on an unbelievable streak of late for the Lady Panthers. After throwing a perfect game in the 5A South season finale in a 13-0 win over Sheridan this past Friday, Houston was a walk away from another perfect game on Monday in a 2-0 victory, Benton’s 10th in a row, over the Searcy Lady Lions in a nice tuneup going into Thursday’s first-round 5A State Tournament game in Marion. Houston would settle for the no-hitter Monday, striking out a career-high 19 batters. Houston struck out 19 of the 22 batters she faced on the day.
Houston stays hot, no-hits Searcy
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
