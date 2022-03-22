ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton junior Alyssa Houston, 32, takes a shot in a game this past season at Benton Arena. Houston took All-State honors after averaging a double-double for the second straight season. Three other Lady Panthers earned All-Conference honors.

Benton junior post player Alyssa Houston earned All-State honors recently, making it two straight years of earning the honor, while three other Lady Panthers players took home All-Conference, too. Read full story in Tuesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.