HOT SPRINGS – Benton senior starter Alyssa Houston was a walk and hit by pitch away from a perfect game on Tuesday, but settled for a no-hitter in a 10-0 shutout over the Lakeside Lady Rams in 5A South Conference in Hot Springs. Houston struck out 13 Lady Rams in her five complete innings of work as the Lady Panthers invoked the sportsmanship rule of being up 10 runs after five frames. The win keeps Benton undefeated in the South at 7-0, tied with Sheridan for the top spot, while the Lady Rams move to 7-2 in league action for third.
Houston throws no-no vs. Lakeside
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
