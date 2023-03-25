ANTHONY BLACK

Razorback freshman guard Anthony Black, 0, goes strong to the basket in an 88-65 loss to UConn Thursday in the Sweet 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS – UConn never trailed against Arkansas and took a dominating 88-65 victory eliminating the Hogs from the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Tags

Recommended for you