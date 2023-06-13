STEVE OURY

Bryant Hornets track and field and cross country Coach Steve Oury, second from right, is surrounded by his family after being inducted into the Arkansas Track & Field Hall of Fame recently at Wyndham Riverfront Hotel in North Little Rock.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK – Longtime Bryant Hornets cross country and track and field Head Coach Steve Oury received a big honor recently. Oury was inducted into the Arkansas Track & Field Hall of Fame with the ceremony at Wyndham Riverfront Hotel in North Little Rock. 

OURY WESTBROOK

Bryant Hornets track and field and cross country Coach Steve Oury, right and recently inducted into the Arkansas Track & Field Hall of Fame, and former Bryant Lady Hornet and cross country Coach Danny Westbrook, already inducted in the Hall of Fame, are honored with Meritorious Awards recognizing their work as coaches for the Arkansas Oklahoma All Star Cross Country Meet. 

