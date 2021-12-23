GRACIE MCDADE

Bauxite junior Gracie McDade, 11, puts up a shot in a 60-47 loss to the Clinton Lady Yellowjackets Wednesday in the Bauxite Christmas Invitational at Fred Dawson Gym. Named All-Tournament, McDade scored a career-high 20 points in the loss, putting up 45 points in the three games.

The Bauxite Lady Miners fell 60-47 to the Clinton Lady Yellowjackets in the Bauxite Christmas Invitational championship Wednesday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite.