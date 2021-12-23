The Bauxite Lady Miners fell 60-47 to the Clinton Lady Yellowjackets in the Bauxite Christmas Invitational championship Wednesday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Read full tournament recap in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Jackets jump on Bauxite for Invite win
- Hornets trounce Tigers to close Classic
- Bryant Animal Control seeks information regarding dog bite
- Update: Bryant bus driver faces DWI charge
- Bryant bus driver arrested
- Shootout Sweep: Bryant downs rivals at home
- No injuries reported after Benton bus becomes entangled in a power line
- More than $4,600 stolen from local store
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Bryant bus driver faces DWI charge
- Bryant bus driver arrested
- Bryant Animal Control seeks information regarding dog bite
- More than $4,600 stolen from local store
- Small town Christmas planned in Benton
- Shootout Sweep: Bryant downs rivals at home
- Female Santa creates memories for children
- No injuries reported after Benton bus becomes entangled in a power line
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.