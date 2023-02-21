JON BELL

Benton senior Jon Bell, 21, goes up for a dunk in a 54-51 loss to the Sheridan Yellowjackets Friday at Benton Arena. Bell had 15 points and eight rebounds in the loss. 

BENTON – The Benton Panthers lost a heartbreaker this past Friday at Benton Arena. Tied 51-51 with 5A South rival Sheridan taking the ball out of bounds 90 feet away with 3.9 seconds remaining, Yellowjacket junior Dylan George hauled a half-court shot up which found net at the buzzer for the 54-51 Sheridan win. 

