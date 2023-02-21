BENTON – The Benton Panthers lost a heartbreaker this past Friday at Benton Arena. Tied 51-51 with 5A South rival Sheridan taking the ball out of bounds 90 feet away with 3.9 seconds remaining, Yellowjacket junior Dylan George hauled a half-court shot up which found net at the buzzer for the 54-51 Sheridan win.
The defeat, Benton’s fourth in a row, sinks the Panthers to 13-14 overall, 4-10 in the South, while Sheridan (17-9, 8-6) stays alive for a shot at the 4 seed in the 5A State Tournament with two league games remaining this week. The Panthers will wrap their season in a makeup game with Texarkana Thursday after hosting the Lakeside Rams for senior night tonight at Benton Arena.
It was a close game throughout this past Friday in Benton with Sheridan leading 24-23 at the half and 42-41 after three quarters. The Yellowjackets went up 44-41 after Brady Ingram’s short jumper to start the fourth, but Benton would go on a little run thanks to 4-star 6-9 sophomore guard Terrion Burgess. Burgess hit a three assisted by sophomore AD Gray to start a 10-2 run that Burgess capped with an and-1 dunk, hitting the free throw to put the Panthers up 51-46 with 2:05 left to go.
Sheridan senior Justin Crews hit two free throws to get the Jackets within three and Benton senior Jon Bell missed to freebies to keep it a 51-48 Benton lead with 1:07 left. It was then that George came up big, and not only at the buzzer. Crews found George for a three with 23 seconds left to tie it at 51-all before George’s game-winner at the end.
It was all Sheridan at the outset of this one as Crews, who hit 11 of 11 from the charity stripe in the contest and had a game-high 25 points, hit four straight free throws for the 6-1 lead at the 4:25 mark of the first. A bucket by Bell, who came off the bench, preceded a short jumper from Crews and a 3-pointer from Ingram had the Jackets up 11-3 a minute later.
But, Bell came through with a dunk and another bucket before George capped the quarter with a three and 14-7 Sheridan lead.
Sheridan’s Brodie McElroy hit an 8-footer to put the Jackets up 18-11 with 5:39 left in the first half, but Benton went on a run, thanks to Burgess again. Bell hit 1 of 2 free throws before Burgess scored 11 points in a row to put the Panthers up 23-18 with 1:26 left, but Sheridan capped the half on a 6-0 run, with George hitting a three with 34 seconds remaining the the half’s final points. George, who hit five threes for 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds, capped three of the four quarters with 3-pointers.
Just like the score indicated, the two teams were about even across the stat board, with Benton shooting 18 of 37 (49 percent) from the field to the Jackets 18 of 44 (41 percent), outrebounding Sheridan 24-20 overall, with both teams committing 12 turnovers apiece. Benton shot 11 of 19 from the free throw line, with late misses costing the Panthers, while Sheridan hit 12 of 13.
Burgess led the Panthers with 23 points, four steals, two blocks and two steals, with Bell adding 15 points and eight rebounds. Senior Tyre Jemerson had seven points and five rebounds, with Gray hitting two threes in the third quarter for six points, adding two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.