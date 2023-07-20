FAYETTEVILLE - Arkansas has something many teams in the SEC doesn’t have and that’s a returning starter, experienced quarterback.
KJ Jefferson was among the Razorbacks at SEC Media Days in Nashville on Wednesday. Jefferson has played in 32 games at Arkansas with 26 starts. In 2022, Jefferson played in 11 games. He completed 204 of 300 passes for 2,648 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was second on the team in rushing with 158 carries for 640 yards and nine touchdowns. Jefferson hopes to have an even better 2023.
“Just becoming a better passer, stretching the ball down the field, getting the play-makers the ball, letting them make plays, also just owning the offense, going up to the line of scrimmage, checking out the players, stuff like that that is going to help me prepare for the next level,” Jefferson said.
In his career at Arkansas, Jefferson has completed 436 of 666 passes for 5,816 yards, 48 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has rushed 362 times for 1,429 yards and 19 touchdowns. Jefferson talked about why he chose to return for this season instead of entering the 2023 NFL Draft.
“The factors that led me coming back was I didn’t get to play in some of the big SEC games due to injuries,” Jefferson said. “I just wanted to come back and be able to give my teammates another shot at being able to just go out there and help my teammates win, become successful.”
Jefferson missed two games in 2022, both losses. He missed the Mississippi State and LSU games. With several teams breaking in transfer quarterbacks this season, Jefferson offered up some advice for them.
“I mean, being able to get in, establish a bond, a relationship with your coaching staff first,” Jefferson said. “Also let that bond trickle down to the players and the teammates. Come in and just work and just grind.
“The main thing is you want to establish a relationship with even each and every one of your receivers, each and every one of your teammates so when y’all do take the field, y’all have that bond together. And when adversity hits y’all, y’all don’t separate, y’all just come together as one.”
Jefferson is set to play for his third offensive coordinator since coming to Arkansas. Dan Enos replaced Kendal Briles, who left for TCU following the season.
“This system is very pro style,” Jefferson said. “It’s a lot slower than how (we’ve) been in the previous years. Also just being able to -- in this offense, it’s a lot on the quarterback. I have a lot more freedom to do different things, audible different plays, stuff like that.
“It’s fun to be in, and also just a learning tool for me just for the next level.”
Jefferson also went into more detail on the differences between the two systems.
“This system right here requires a lot more film work, also going out there and putting myself in the position, calling different plays, calling different formations,” Jefferson said. “Getting into my mindset and just being able to be, for me, with the plays and formations and everything.
“Then also having guys come in and run certain different routes we have that’s new from the previous system that we had.”
Jefferson was a 4-star recruit out of Sardis (Miss.) North Panola High School. He chose Arkansas over numerous other schools both inside and outside of the SEC. He’s very pleased he chose Arkansas.
“The fan base at Arkansas is just unbelievable,” Jefferson said. “I mean, that’s one of the reasons why I made my decision to go to Arkansas, was because of the fan base, the environment, the people. They treat you like family, they treat you like one of their own. I just fell in love with it, it just (felt) like home to me.”
Jefferson, like most athletes, has certain others who play his position that he studies and tries to learn from. Jefferson talked about some of those on his list.
“I look at a lot of guys from NFL standpoint,” Jefferson said. “I look at Jalen Hurts a lot, Patrick Mahomes, I look at him a lot. Joe Burrow as well, from a technical standpoint, his footwork. I feel like he has the best footwork between all the quarterbacks in the league right now.
“Just being able to watch those guys, critique those guys, go out in the field, out in the sand, work on different things that help me prepare myself for the upcoming season.”
Arkansas will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, against Western Carolina in Little Rock at 3 p.m.