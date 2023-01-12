JESSIEVILLE – The post-holiday break road trip for the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals has not been kind. Coming into Tuesday’s match against 7-3A Conference-leading Jessieville with a two-game losing streak in league play, the Lady Cardinals were no match as they fell 62-36.
Jessieville too much for Lady Cards in blowout
- Josh Briggs/Special to The Saline Courier
