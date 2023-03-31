GRANT JOHNSON

Bryant junior Grant Johnson is all smiles in a game earlier this season. Johnson threw a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Little Rock Southwest Wednesday in 6A Central play. 

BRYANT – Starting the season 9-0, the Bryant Hornets were going through a three-game losing streak (falling by a combined four runs) before meeting up with the Little Rock Southwest Gryphons Wednesday at Hornet Field in Bryant, in a game originally scheduled for for today but moved up because of projected storms. The Hornets snapped that skid in fine fashion with junior Grant Johnson throwing a no-hitter in a 10-0 shutout win, improving the Hornets to 10-3, 3-1 in the 6A Central. 

Tags

Recommended for you