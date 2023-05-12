PANTHER LOGO

MARION – In a pitchers’ duel throughout, the South No. 2 seed Benton Panthers would edge the Central No. 3 Sylvan Hills Bears 1-0 in the first round of the 5A State Tournament. Not only did the Panthers advance to today’s second round game, Benton senior Jake Jones dominated in the win, throwing a no-hitter to propel the Panthers. 

Tags

Recommended for you