MARION – In a pitchers’ duel throughout, the South No. 2 seed Benton Panthers would edge the Central No. 3 Sylvan Hills Bears 1-0 in the first round of the 5A State Tournament. Not only did the Panthers advance to today’s second round game, Benton senior Jake Jones dominated in the win, throwing a no-hitter to propel the Panthers.
Jones baffles Bears, Panthers advance
- Tony Lenahan
-
- Updated
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
