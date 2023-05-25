BENTON PS HONORS

From left, Benton baseball players Logan Hope, Jake Jones, Seth Mejia, Justin Mitchem, Elias Payne and Mason McDaniel hold up their All-State and All-Conference plaques after helping lead the Panthers to an 18-9 record and win in the 5A State Tournament. 

 

BENTON – After another great year for the Benton Panthers where they claimed the South No. 2 seed and won a game in the 5A State Tournament, six players earned postseason honors after leading their team to an 18-9 record for longtime Benton Coach Mark Balisterri. 

JAKE JONES

Benton senior Jake Jones throws a pitch in a game this past season. Jones earned All-State and All-State Tournament Team honors after another excellent season. 
LOGAN HOPE

Benton senior Logan Hope fields shortstop in a game this past season. Hope earned All-State honors this season, while four other Panthers took All-Conference. 

Tags

Recommended for you