HOT SPRINGS – In a game pitting longtime Benton Panthers Coach Mark Balisterri against his son and former Panther Brooks Balisterri, the first-year coach at Lakeside, Benton senior Jake Jones outshined everyone throwing a no-hitter in a 2-0 Benton win in 5A South Conference action in Hot Springs. The two teams get a rematch at Everett Field at Panther Stadium today at 5 p.m.
Jones was excellent on the mound. Other than four walks, Jones struck out 11 in a full seven-inning shutout for his no-no.
“He had command of his pitches and was pretty dominant with the fastball, sneaking a curveball in there every now and then,” Mark Balisterri said. “He had a 11 Ks and did a really good job. I can’t remember the last time we had a complete-game no-hitter (seven innings). We’re excited about his pitching performance.”
It wasn’t just Jones, though, on the mound as Lakeside junior starter Harrison Barmore was also really good, giving up just three hits and two walks, and pitched five shutout innings until the Panthers got to him in the top of the sixth frame.
“Two pitchers really just going at it,” Brooks Balisterri said. “Both of them had really good stuff. They competed in the zone. There were three hits in the game and we were held to zero. Historically, Jones has been a really good arm. Barmore has had a lot of good success for us and given an opportunity to win. We tip our cap to Jones. We couldn’t get a big hit with runners in scoring position.”
Benton sophomore Mason McDaniel led the sixth off with a single and courtesy runner Sam Shelton was thrown out at second on senior Logan Hope’s sacrifice bunt attempt. Hope stole second, though, and then went to third on sophomore Elias Payne’s single. The Panthers (8-5, 5-2) plated their first run when Hope scored on an error by the Lakeside catcher on a pickoff attempt with the speedster Payne going to third on the same error. Freshman Marcus Bates walked before Payne scored on a wild pitch for the 2-0 lead.
“We got a leadoff base hit and Elias Payne had an 11-pitch base hit. A great at-bat,” Mark said. “That was when we scored the two runs. We kind of put a little pressure on them. They tried to throw behind us at third and made a bad throw. They gave us a couple runs, but we put a little pressure on them.”
Jones walked the first Ram in the bottom of the sixth before striking out two straight. Another walk put two runners on, but Jones struck out the next man to get out of it. After the Panthers went in order in the top of the seventh, Jones pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame, including striking out the final man to clinch the no-hitter.
It didn’t seem Jones was on his way to an excellent outing as he walked the first man he faced in the bottom of the first, but he would then retire the next eight Rams before a two-out error in the third allowed a runner, but a fly out ended the inning.
Payne had two of the Panthers three hits, going 2 for 3 with a run. McDaniel’s single in the sixth was the only other hit in the game.
The elder Balisterri has been impressed by his son’s squad, with the Rams currently 7-6 overall, 6-3 in the South, which is tied with Sheridan for third place in the conference. Texarkana is 6-1 for the top spot, with Benton’s 5-2 second.
“They’re much improved from last year,” Mark said of the Rams. “He’s (Brooks) doing a great job over there. We expect them to come after us (today). We’re going to have to play our butts off to beat them. They’re the only team in the conference to beat Texarkana so far. They’ve got a good ball club.
“The way this conference is shaping up, you take any win you can no matter how you get it.”
It was a little surreal for the younger Balisterri going up against his father for the first time.
“It was a pretty cool experience,” Brooks said. “I’ve definitely been looking forward to playing Benton. Obviously it’s where I went to school and obviously my dad has been there for a really long time. It didn’t really hit me until I started walking up there for the plate meeting. I got a little emotional. Ever since I’ve been little that guy’s been with me and pretty much taught me everything I know about the game. It’s pretty special to be able to go up against your dad.
“It would have been nice to be on the winning side of things, but the good thing for us is we get to play them again (today). I know our guys are ready and we’re going to be better at the plate.”
Benton and Lakeside will play at 5 p.m. at Everett Field at Panther Stadium today in Benton.