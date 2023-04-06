JAKE JONES

Benton senior Jake Jones throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. Jones threw a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over Lakeside in Hot Springs Tuesday in 5A South Conference action. 

HOT SPRINGS – In a game pitting longtime Benton Panthers Coach Mark Balisterri against his son and former Panther Brooks Balisterri, the first-year coach at Lakeside, Benton senior Jake Jones outshined everyone throwing a no-hitter in a 2-0 Benton win in 5A South Conference action in Hot Springs. The two teams get a rematch at Everett Field at Panther Stadium today at 5 p.m.

