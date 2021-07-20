JR DIRTBAGS

The Saline County Dirtbags 17U squad pose with the Junior State Minors American Legion championship trophy Monday night after coming back to defeat Batesville 8-7 at Vince DeSalvo Stadium in North Little Rock. 

The Saline County Dirtbags would come from behind to claim an 8-7 win over Batesville in the Junior State Minors American Legion championship game Monday in North Little Rock. Read full story in Tuesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 