GREENBRIER – Both the Bryant Junior High boys and girls track and field squads won their second meet of the season Tuesday, sweeping the Junior Panther Relays in Greenbrier after opening the season with a sweep at the Harding University Jr. High Relays in Searcy to start the season. Benton Junior High also put up a good showing on Tuesday, with both the boys and girls claiming second place. 

