GREENBRIER – Both the Bryant Junior High boys and girls track and field squads won their second meet of the season Tuesday, sweeping the Junior Panther Relays in Greenbrier after opening the season with a sweep at the Harding University Jr. High Relays in Searcy to start the season. Benton Junior High also put up a good showing on Tuesday, with both the boys and girls claiming second place.
The Bryant junior boys dominated the meet with 245 points, with the Benton boys coming with 130. Central Arkansas Christian (89) took third, host Greenbrier (75) fourth and Mayflower (42) was fifth.
Bryant freshman Keenan Latin swept both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, winning the 100 in 11.23 and the 200 at 23.70, edging Benton freshman Chris O’Gary’s 11.59 and 23.92, which were good for a close runner-up finish.
Benton freshman Karson Collat took third in the 100 in 11.93, while placing fourth in the 200 with a 24.88. Bryant freshman Gavin Mormon was fifth in the 100 at 12.03, with freshman teammate Jeremiah Fields sixth in the 200 with a 25.39.
Latin wasn’t finished for Bryant in the win column as he also won the high jump with a height of 5-10, with teammate Landon Gaston second at 5-8. Benton’s Drew Davis was third with a height of 5-even, with Benton’s Will Carter fifth with a judged 5-0.
It was a Saline County top four in the 400-meter dash, with Bryant freshman Ty Anthony winning in 56.77 and Fields on his heels for second at 56.81. Benton’s Ben Joslin (57.76) and Kentrelle Hampton (57.87) took third and fourth, respectively.
It was Bryant’s Ben Brazil wining the 800 in a time of 2:19.51, with teammate Keegan Garrison second in 2:20.27.
Jr. Hornet Chase Knollmeyer took the top spot in the 1,600 in a time of 5:20.08, less than a second faster than Benton freshman Jerome Zaremba’s 5:20.94, which was good for runner-up. Bryant’s Barrett Walsh was third in 5:24.95.
It was another Saline County top four in the 110 hurdles, with Bryant’s Matthew Nelson winning in 16.69 and teammate MJ Ferguson second in 18.12. Benton’s Javeion Laws (18.14) and Fabian Patraca (19.18) placed third and fourth.
Bryant kept its victory run going in the 300 hurdles as Nelson won in 44.47, teammate Zachary Kennedy was second in 46.18, with Benton’s Laws (46.81) and Patraca (48.91) third and fourth again.
Bryant’s Ferguson took the top spot in the long jump with a distance of 18-6, while teammate Caleb Tucker took third with a 17-5.
There was a Saline County top three in the discus, with Bryant’s Harrison Key winning with a throw of 129-0, with teammate Tyler Grimes second with a 125-78. Benton’s Jace Malone took third with a 106-2.
The Jr. Hornets also took the shot put, with Aiden Aldridge winning with a toss of 45-9 and Key second with a 44-1. Benton’s Madison Heard was fourth in 39-6.5.
Though close to a win on many occasions, the Jr. Panthers picked up their lone victory in the triple jump when Collat won with a distance of 38-8.50. Bryant’s Ferguson (36-8.75) and Andrew Bradford (33-0) placed third and fourth.
Other than that triple jump, Bryant’s other non event win came in the pole vault, with Jr. Hornet Wyatt Nelson second with a 9-0.
The Jr. Hornets would also sweep through the relays, taking the 4x100-meter in 45.48, the 4x200 in 1:37.71, the 4x400 in 3:55.17 and the 4x800 in 9:34.60. Benton would take second in the 4x100 (45.61), 4x400 (4:05.47) and 4x800 (9:53.09).
GIRLS
It was much closer on the girls side, with the Jr. Lady Hornets taking first with 180 points, while Benton wasn’t too far away with 156. Greenbrier (112), CAC (85) and Catholic (39.5) rounded out the top five.
Bryant freshman Dakota McNab was first in the 100 hurdles in a time of 16.44, with Benton eighth-grader Avery Fox second in 18.51. Bryant’s Alexis Zaffina was third in 19.29.
McNab would also take the 300 hurdles in a time of 53.50, with teammate Sarah Rickman third (56.14) and Benton’s Fox fourth (1:01.46).
The Jr. Lady Hornets picked up another win in the 800 when Lilly James won in a time of 2:45.39, seven seconds faster than runner-up Remington Bailey of Benton, who finished in 2:52.87. Bryant’s Madison Sauers was fourth in 3:03.47.
James also won the high jump with a height of 4-8 Lady Hornets, while teammate Eden Berry third (4-4) and Benton’s Gracie Thomas fifth (4-4J).
Bryant freshman Charnise Smith took the top spot in the 100 in a time of 13.59, with Benton eighth-grader Addison Leonard claiming third in 14.02.
It was a county top four in the discus, with Bryant’s Olivia Champagne first with a throw of 72-7, and Benton eighth-grader Britt Heien second with a 71-3. Benton’s Ella Williams (66-7) and Bryant’s Jalyn Pickett (64-8) were third and fourth.
Heien would win the shot put for Benton with a toss of 28-9, with Bryant’s Mya Bailey second in 28-6.5. Zaffina also took fifth with a toss of 27-7.
Benton took a win in the triple jump with Karoline Carozza winning with a leap of 31-3.5, with Bryant’s Zaffina third in 28-2.
Benton eighth-grader Adi Storey also won for the Jr. Lady Panthers, taking the pole vault at 6-6, with eighth-grade teammate Madison Roberts third at 6-0. Bryant’s Alli-Jo Little (5-6) and Jaylene Martinez (5-0) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
The Bryant 4x100 relay took first in 53.26, with Benton third in 55.67, with Benton second (1:56.85, half a second from first) and Bryant third (2:01.16) in the 4x200 relay. Bryant took second in both the 4x400 relay (4:48.72) and 4x800 (11:51.37), while Benton took third in both relays at 4:50.96 and 11:56.83.
Zaffina would take second in the long jump with a distance of 14-6.5, with Benton’s Reagan Prater third (13-10) and Bryant’s Berry (13-4.5) fourth.
Saline County put three in the top five of the 200 dash, with Benton’s Tierra Hasan second in 28.30, and Bryant’s Smith (29.42) and Kyla Knox (30.50) fourth and fifth.
Benton’s Prater was second in the 400 with a time of 1:07.11, less than two seconds away from the winner, while Bryant’s Kyla Croom was third in 1:10.22.
Benton’s Storey was second in the 1,600 in a time of 6:33.86.