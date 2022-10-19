The Bryant Jr. High boys dominated their third consecutive meet win of the season, while the Bryant Jr. High girls also blew out the opposition Saturday for their second straight at the Lake Hamilton Cross Country Invitational at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.
Jr. Hornets sweep in Hot Springs
- Tony Lenahan
-
- Updated
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
