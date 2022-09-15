CABOT – After falling for the first time in 33 games last week to Conway Blue at home, the Benton Jr. Lady Panthers volleyball squad got back on the winning track on Monday, sweeping Cabot North on the road.
Jr. Lady Panthers down Cabot North
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
