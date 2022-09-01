The Benton Jr. Lady Panthers ninth grade squad are picking up where they left off last season after going a perfect 25-0 with a Central Arkansas Junior High Conference championship. After starting last week with a 25-17, 27-25 sweep over Lake Hamilton, the Jr. Lady Panthers downed Cabot South 25-14, 25-27 and 20-18 in a very close match Thursday.
Jr. Lady Panthers keep win streak alive
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Farmers Market set for Fall Market Day
- Construction requires overnight lane closures on I-30
- Library Card Sign Up Month starts today
- Bryant Council hears audit report for 2021
- Miners hit road to Monticello
- Hornets take talent across border, Beavers down rival
- Cards welcome Dragons in home opener
- Lady Cardinals can’t complete comeback
Most Popular
Articles
- Boutique owner wants store to be welcoming
- SALT BOWL XXIII: Hornets win 8th straight over Panthers
- Roundabout proposed for Congo and Shenandoah intersection
- 100 percent Hornet: Longtime maintenance director retires from Bryant School District
- Benton takes 1st B-Town battle
- Harmony Grove School District starts year with brand new high school
- Woman faces more than 80 charges in forgery case
- Benton man arrested after allegedly posting explicit photos on social media
- Courier hosting National Dog Day Contest
- Hornets, Panthers talk Salt Bowl