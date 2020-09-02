NORTH LITTLE ROCK – The Benton Jr. Lady Panthers volleyball team is off to a good start to the season after winning the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference regular-season title last year, while taking runner-up in the CAJHC Tournament. Beginning the season with a 2-1 win over Mount St. Mary’s last Monday, the Jr. Lady Panthers swept Lakeside last Tuesday before their match against Conway Blue Thursday was postponed due to Hurricane Laura. The Benton ninth-graders improved to 3-0 on the season with a sweep of North Little Rock on the road Monday, winning 25-18 and 25-17. Jr. Lady Panther Bella Lagemann led Benton with five kills, adding an ace and double block. Ellie Ferguson had four kills and an ace, Wesleigh Ferguson had four kills, an ace and block, while Lexi Mahan and Hanna Davis added two kills apiece. Lina Grace Tracy led the way with three aces, while Brynn Barbaree added a kill.
In last Monday’s season-opener vs. MSM, Benton won the first set 25-19 and fell 25-23 in the second before winning the finale 15-9 for the victory.
Lagemann again led the way with eight kills, Presley Pallette had four kills and a solo block, while Mahan, Wesleigh Ferguson and Ellie Ferguson had three kills each.
The Jr. Lady Panthers are back in action Thursday, hosting Lake Hamilton at 5 p.m. at Benton Arena.