The Benton Jr. Lady Panthers volleyball team won their second straight match in sweeping the Central Jr. Lady Tigers 2-0 out of Central Arkansas Junior High Conference action Thursday at Cook Fieldhouse in Benton. The win puts Benton at 10-1 overall on the season, remaining 6-1 in the CAJHC behind only Conway Blue, the Jr. Lady Panthers lone loss on the season.
Jr. Lady Panthers sweep Central
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
