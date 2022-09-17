WILL CARTER

Benton freshman Will Carter, 1, runs for a touchdown in a 28-27 loss to Cabot North Thursday at Everett Field in Benton.

For the third consecutive game, the Benton Freshman Panthers played a nail-biter down to the final horn. After previous late-game wins, the Panthers fell 28-27 to Cabot North on Thursday at Everett Field in Benton.