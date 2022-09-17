For the third consecutive game, the Benton Freshman Panthers played a nail-biter down to the final horn. After previous late-game wins, the Panthers fell 28-27 to Cabot North on Thursday at Everett Field in Benton.
With Benton (2-1, 1-1) leading 21-20 early in the fourth quarter, Cabot North took possession at their own 36-yard line following a punt. Cabot drove 64 yards, all on the ground, to take a 28-21 lead with 57 seconds remaining.
But Benton mounted a rally. Taking possession following the kickoff at their own 20-yard line, Benton quarterback Drew Davis passed 10 yards to Will Carter. Following an incompletion, Cabot was penalized for pass interference. Davis then ran for 4 yards before completing a 21-yard pass to Cordell Payne, a 20-yard pass to John Curtis Barger before an 11-yard touchdown pass to Carter to cut the Cabot lead to 28-27.
Benton Coach Sam Cowling elected to go for two and the win and it appeared as if Benton would win when Davis completed a pass to Mathyis Moore. But a holding penalty on Benton wiped out the conversion. Penalized from the spot of the hold, the ball was moved back to the 21-yard line. On the ensuing try, Davis completed a short pass to Carter, who broke three tackles before being dropped short of the end zone.
Benton’s onside kick with just 14 seconds remaining went out of bounds allowing Cabot to kneel the ball on the game’s final snap to escape with the win.
The Panthers started fast on the game’s opening possession. Davis hit Carter for a 50-yard touchdown pass to complete a 5-play, 67-yard drive and an early 7-0 lead for the Panthers.
Cabot responded with 20 unanswered points to take a 20-7 lead with just 1:15 until halftime. But on the kickoff following Cabot’s third touchdown, Carter raced 81 yards to the end zone and Gavin Betts booted the point-after to cut the Cabot lead to 20-14 at halftime.
Benton took the lead in the third quarter thanks to a blocked punt by the Panthers’ Logan Tarkington. Benton took possession at the Cabot 32-yard line and scored three plays later when Davis found Javarious Russell in the front corner of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Davis was 15 of 22 passing for 220 yards with Carter (4-88), Barger (5-67), Payne (3-40) and Russell (3-25) catching passes. The potent Panther rushing attack in the first two games was held in check by Cabot with Moore rushing for just 25 yards on 11 carries.
Carter also led the Panther defense with seven tackles and a fumble recovery from his safety position. Cameron Barton added six tackles, including a tackle for loss. Bo Sigman had a forced fumble for Benton.
In Thursday night’s opening game, the eighth-grade Panthers (3-0, 2-0) remained undefeated with a 37-13 win over Cabot North. The eighth-grade Panthers scored on the game’s first play when T.J. Williams raced 45 yards after catching a short pass from Chase Cobb. Cobb completed two more touchdown passes in the game to Jacobi Lea of 39 and 20 yards. Williams also added a 53-yard touchdown run and Emery Moore had a 4-yard touchdown run. The Panthers also got a defensive score on a 35-yard interception return by Cooper Priest.
Both Benton Junior High teams hit the road next week to continue Central Arkansas Junior High Conference action at Lake Hamilton. The eighth-grade game will kick off at 5:30 with the freshman game to follow.