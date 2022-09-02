It was a dramatic debut for the 2022 Benton Freshman Panthers that required two overtimes for the Panthers to prevail 56-50 over Pulaski Academy at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium on the PA campus in west Little Rock.
Mathyis Moore plunged in from 4 yards out in the second overtime to give Benton the victory. Moore sealed the win after the Panther defense held PA out of the end zone on the Bruins’ possession in the second overtime. Seth Reese and Logan Tarkington combined to sack PA quarterback Kemp Keller on first down for a loss of 5 yards. Back-to-back incompletions came courtesy of deflections by Panther secondary players Will Carter and Javeion Laws.
“What a debut,” new junior high head coach Sam Cowling said after the game. “We overcame so much adversity and I couldn’t be prouder of the Panthers for their fight throughout the game.”
After digging an early hole and falling behind 16-0, the Panthers kicked into gear in the second quarter with a 22-point outburst. John Curtis Barger caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Drew Davis. Davis ran for a 5-yard touchdown followed by Moore’s 5-yard touchdown run.
“Mathyis (Moore) really put us on his back, especially in the second half and overtime,” Cowling said. Moore finished the night with 122 yards on 17 carries with five touchdowns.
The game was tied three different times in the third quarter as the teams traded scores. Benton’s scores came on a 60-yard kickoff return touchdown by Cordell Payne and another 5-yard touchdown run by Moore.
It appeared Benton would win in regulation with a 42-34 lead, but Pulaski Academy scored with just 18 seconds remaining on a 22-yard pass from Keller to Pearson Snider. Benton took possession following the PA score at their own 35-yard line and Davis and Carter connected on a 55-yard pass on the final play of regulation.
Davis finished the night with 10 completions on 18 attempts for 185 yards. Carter led the Panther receiving corps with six catches for 96 yards.
Defensively, Cameron Barton led Benton with 10 tackles. Noah Roberson added seven tackles including four tackles for loss. Roberson and Tarkington had two sacks each for the Benton defense while Reese and Bo Sigman also added sacks.
The eighth grade Panthers had a much easier go of it in their season opener defeating Pulaski Academy 39-20 in the first game Thursday evening. The Panthers raced out to a 25-0 halftime lead and led 39-6 early in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Chase Cobb had four touchdown passes for the eighth-grad Panthers. TJ Williams scored on receptions of 33 and 9 yards, Jacobi Lea caught a 30-yard touchdown pass and Bryson Griffis had a 19-yard scoring catch. Emery Moore had a 2-yard touchdown run and Aaiden Guinn scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. Kevin Nguyen recovered a fumble for the Panther defense and Weston Monson had an onside kick recovery following a PA score.
The junior high Panthers open the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference schedule with their home opener against the Conway White Wampus Cats on Thursday. The eighth-grade game will begin at 5:30 with the freshman game to follow.