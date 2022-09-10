The full moon isn’t until Saturday night, but don’t tell that to the fans at Everett Field in Benton on Thursday night to start Central Arkansas Junior High Conference play. The Benton Freshman became Cardiac Cats for the second consecutive week, winning a thriller 44-40 over the Conway White Wampus Cats.
“We don’t make it easy, do we?” an elated Head Coach Sam Cowling asked after the game. “After two overtimes last week (a 56-50 win at Pulaski Academy), to battle back in the fourth quarter (Thursday). I’m just really proud of the toughness of the team.”
“Look,” Coach Cowling continued. “We didn’t have a great week of practice. But when the lights came on, so did the team. They fought through adversity again and this is going help us on the road to our ultimate goal, a conference championship.”
The Panthers (2-0, 1-0) were comfortably ahead 36-24 going into the fourth quarter, but three consecutive possessions resulted in turnovers that Conway turned into a 40-36 Wampus Cat lead with 2:43 remaining in the game.
Benton took possession at their own 42-yard line following Conway’s go-ahead score. After a Wampus Cat offside penalty, Drew Davis threw to Will Carter for 6 yards, then to Mathyis Moore for 1 yard before Davis and Carter connected on a 46-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers a 42-40 lead with 1:22 remaining. Moore ran in the 2-point conversion to give Benton a 44-40 lead.
Conway reached the Benton 47-yard line on their final possession. But a loss of 7 on a muffed snap and three straight incompletions sealed the win for the Panthers.
The Panther offense rolled up 565 total yards on the night. Davis was 25 of 34 passing for 374 yards with Carter having an incredible night catching 13 passes for 272 yards. Javarious Russell caught four passes for 59 yards and Cordell Payne had four catches for 30 yards.
Moore rushed 22 times for 138 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, Noah Roberson led the Panthers with six tackles, including two tackles-for-loss and a strip sack that forced a fumble recovered by Logan Tarkington. Roy Adams also contributed six tackles for the Panther defense.
In the early game on Thursday, the Benton 8th Grade Panthers breezed by Conway White 47-28. The Panthers raced out to a 47-12 halftime lead that applied the sportsmanship rule with a running clock for the entire second half.
Weston Monson recovered a Conway fumble on the game’s opening snap leading to an Aaiden Guinn 21-yard touchdown run. Chase Cobb threw five first-half touchdown passes (30 and 17 yards to Bryson Griffis, 58 yards to Carson Conyers, 24 yards to Jacobi Lea, and 19 yards to T.J. Williams). Emery Moore also scored for Benton on a 31-yard touchdown run.
Defensively, Carter Knowles had an interception and Jimmy Morales had a sack for the Panthers.
Both Benton Junior High teams are back in action at home at Everett Field Thursday against Cabot North Junior High. The 8th-grade game will kickoff at 5:30 with the freshman game to follow.