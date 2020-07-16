Cruising to a 12-2 win over North Little Rock to open the Junior American Legion State Tournament on Tuesday, the Bryant Jr. Black Sox eked by Texarkana, 4-3, on Wednesday to advance to the winner’s bracket semifinals against Sheridan Shelby Taylor on Wednesday. The Jr. Sox would get on top early against Sheridan in an eventual 12-4 rout and will take on Sheridan Peoples Bank tonight at 8 in the winner’s bracket final in Bryant.
The Jr. Sox (16-8-1) got the scoring started early in this one as leadoff man Lawson Speer led the bottom of the first off with a single, stole second and went to third on Logan White’s single. Speer scored on the same play on an error by the Sheridan second baseman, with White advancing to second. White went to third when Ryan Riggs reached on an error by the center fielder and White scored on Colby Morrow’s ground out for the 2-0 ballgame.
Bryant broke it open in the second, putting up a 5-spot to take a 7-0 lead. Jaxon Ham doubled to start and went to third on a passed ball before Jordan Knox walked. Knox went to second on defensive indifference before Speer doubled both runners in for the 4-0 advantage. White followed with a single to put runners on the corners and Riggs walked to load them up. Morrow singled in Speer, Gavin Burton singled in White and Cade Parker’s sacrifice fly two batters later put the Sox up 7-0.
Sheridan picked up a run in the top of the third and two in the fourth to get within 7-3, but Bryant added a couple more in the bottom of the fourth on Holt’s sac fly, with Luke Dreher, who reached via double, scoring on an error for the 9-3 lead.
The Jr. Sox capped its scoring in the sixth when Parker singled in Burton, who reached on a single, and two more runners went home on an error later in the inning.
Bryant outhit Sheridan 11-6 with White going 3 for 5 with two runs, Speer going 2 for 3 with two runs, two RBIs and three stolen bases, and Burton going 2 for 4 with a run and RBI. Morrow finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Parker went 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Dreher and Ham both had a hit and run each, while Knox walked thrice and scored twice.
Drew Hatman started on the mound for the Sox giving up an unearned run on two hits and a walk, striking out two in two innings. Caleb Greiner gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk in two innings, and Braxton Prather gave up an unearned run on one hit and three walks, striking out one in three innings.