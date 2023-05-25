LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant Junior Black Sox (17U) started the American Legion season off with a bang on Tuesday, sweeping a doubleheader over Little Rock on the road. The Jr. Sox shut out Little Rock 13-0 in the first game and blew their opponent out 12-1 in the second.
Jr. Sox jump on Little Rock to start season
Tags
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
