BRYANT — The Bryant Jr. Black Sox began the American Legion Junior State Tournament in fine fashion Monday, taking a 12-2 decision over the North Little Rock Colts in Bryant to advance to the winner’s bracket match today at 8 p.m. in Bryant. The Jr. Sox will face the Texarkana Jr. Hogs, which downed Batesville 12-1 Monday in Sheridan.
For Bryant and NLR, it was a close game at the start as the Colts scored a run in the top of the first, but Bryant would get the run back in the bottom of the inning on a Ryan Riggs one-out RBI single to tie things up.
After a scoreless frame in the second, NLR would strike again on an RBI single in the top of the third for the 2-1 lead, but the Jr. Sox (14-8-1) took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning. Colby Morrow doubled in two runs for the 3-2 advantage before Grant Dunbar and Morrow scored on an error for the 5-2 lead after three.
Another error by NLR in the fourth led to another run and Riggs’ 2-run double made it an 8-2 lead after four innings. The Sox blew it open in the fifth as Hayden Thompson hit an RBI double, Knox had an RBI single and Logan White wrapped up the scoring with an RBI single after Jaxon Ham scored on a wild pitch to invoke the sportsmanship rule of being up 10 runs after five innings.
Brandon Thomisee started for Bryant and earned the win giving up two runs (one earned) on four his and a walk, striking out six in a complete five innings. At the plate, Riggs went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Knox was 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, and Morrow was 1 for 2 with two RBIs. White scored three times with a hit and RBI, Speer scored twice with a hit and Thompson was 1 for 1 with a run and RBI.