HOT SPRINGS – In a pitchers’ duel throughout in the 17U Junior American Legion State Tournament, the Bryant Jr. Black Sox broke loose for five runs in the sixth in defeating Mountain Home (MacLeod) 5-0 Wednesday at Majestic Park in Hot Springs. It was Bryant’s seventh straight victory as EJ Keith held Mountain Home down on the mound. The win comes after the Sox beat Lake Hamilton 9-3 to start the tourney on Monday and Catholic 8-4 on Tuesday.
The Jr. Sox now move to Conway today and play Greenwood at the University of Central Arkansas at 7 p.m.
Keith finished his day giving up six hits against no walks, striking out five in 5.2 scoreless innings pitched to pick up the win over Mountain Home, while Braxton Speer came on in relief in the sixth giving up just a hit without a walk, striking out one in 1.1 innings.
Bryant (12-4) was blanked through the first five stanzas, but would get things going in the top of the sixth. Ronrico Simmons reached on a one-out single and Bradyn Coger knocked him in on the very next pitch with a double to center for the 1-0 lead. Coger went to third when Hudson Thomason reached on an error and scored on Keith’s single to right field, with courtesy runner Justin Guess heading to third.
Speer laid down a squeeze bunt to plate Guess and JT Allen singled to center to score Keith for the 4-0 lead. After Aiden Stout walked and Landon Jackson singled to load the bases, Allen scored on a wild pitch to set the final.
Allen finished 3 for 3 with a run and RBI, with Jackson 2 for 3. Coger and Keith had a hit, run and RBI each, with Simmons adding a hit and run of his own.
Against Catholic, the Rockets took a 2-0 lead before Bryant bounced back. The Jr. Sox would get a two-out score in the bottom of the second when Speer doubled to lead off and went to third on Jackson’s one-out ground out. Now with two outs, Jonathan Carter came through with an RBI infield single to make it a 2-1 deficit.
Bryant took the lead for good in the third inning. Allen tripled and scored on Thomason’s one-out triple to right field to tie things up at 2-all. Keith plated Thomason with an RBI ground out for the 3-2 lead after three.
The Sox got some help in the fourth, scoring two more via error for the 5-2 advantage and picked up two more in the fifth when Coger singled, stole second, went to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Keith’s sac fly. With two outs, Speer singled, and Stout and Jackson were hit by a pitch to load the bags. Carter took a walk to force in a run for the 7-2 lead
The Rockets would get a couple of unearned runs in the top of the sixth to get within three, but Bryant got one of those back in the bottom of the frame when Coger doubled with one out and scored on Thomason’s single to center to set the final.
After a bumpy start, Wyatt Taylor earned the win for Bryant on the mound, giving up four runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk, striking out six in a complete seven innings.
Thomason was 2 for 3 with a triple, run and two RBIs, with Speer 2 for 3 with two runs and Coger 2 for 4 with two runs. Carter needed just one hit to knock in three runs, with Allen adding a hit in the win.
In the tournament opener vs. Lake Hamilton, the Sox would get down but not for long. Lake Hamilton scored first plating one in the top of the third, but Bryant would get on the board on the bottom of the fourth and didn’t look back.
Speer reached on a one-out double and went to third on Allen’s single. Stout’s RBI single to right tied things at 1-all and Simmons singled in Allen for the 2-1 lead after four.
Bryant starter Eli Berry pitched a 1-2-3 top of the fifth and Coger and Thomason opened the bottom of the frame with consecutive singles. After a pop out, Speer laid down a bunt and Coger scored on an error. Allen’s RBI ground out scored another before Speer was plated on a passed ball for the 5-1 lead after five.
Lake Hamilton made it a 5-3 game in the top of the sixth, but Bryant got those runs back and more in the bottom when Jackson walked, and Kolby Duncan and Coger singled to load the bases. Thomason followed with a 2-run double, Speer had a sac fly two batters later and Guess scored on an error to set the 9-3 final.
Coger had a big game at the plate going 3 for 4 with two runs, Thomason was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Speer was 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs. Allen, Stout and Simmons had a hit and RBI apiece, with Duncan also garnering a hit.
Berry earned the win on the mound giving up three runs on seven hits and no walks, striking out seven in 6.2 innings. Keith struck out the only batter he faced on three pitches.