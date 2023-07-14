HOT SPRINGS – In a pitchers’ duel throughout in the 17U Junior American Legion State Tournament, the Bryant Jr. Black Sox broke loose for five runs in the sixth in defeating Mountain Home (MacLeod) 5-0 Wednesday at Majestic Park in Hot Springs. It was Bryant’s seventh straight victory as EJ Keith held Mountain Home down on the mound. The win comes after the Sox beat Lake Hamilton 9-3 to start the tourney on Monday and Catholic 8-4 on Tuesday. 

