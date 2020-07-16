Routing North Little Rock 12-2 to open the Junior American Legion State Tournament on Monday, things didn’t come as easy for the Bryant Jr. Black Sox Tuesday against the Texarkana Jr. Hogs. Down 3-0 early, the Jr. Sox scratched back to tie things up in the third before claiming victory in the final inning, a 4-3 decision in Bryant, advancing to play host Sheridan tonight at 5:30 in the winner’s bracket semifinal in Sheridan.
In the bottom of the seventh, Logan White reached on a one-out single, while Ryan Riggs and Connor Martin drew consecutive walks to load the bases. Bryant took victory when White scored on a passed ball for the 4-3 win.
Things weren’t looking good for the Sox at the start as starter Will Hathcote walked the first two batters of the game. A ground out advanced the runners to second and third before Hathcote struck out the next man for the second out. But, a 2-run, two-out single ensued and RBI single after that to give Texarkana the early 3-0 lead.
But, Bryant didn’t lay down as Lawson Speer led the bottom of the first off with a double and Riggs and Martin took one-out walks to load them up before Colby Morrow’s sacrifice fly made it a 3-1 game after one.
Jordan Knox, who reached on a two-out single in the second, would score on an error to make it a 3-2 game, and the Sox tied it up in the third when Gavin Burton hit a two-out single to right field to plate Martin, who reached on an error.
Hathcote started giving up three runs on four hits and four walks, striking out seven in 4.2 innings. Tyler Bates was dominate in his 2.1 innings of relief, giving up no runs and just one hit, while striking out four without a walk for the win.
Speer, White, Riggs, Burton, Cade Parker, Jaxon Ham and Knox all had a hit each in the win.