After getting their first win of the season last Tuesday vs. Magnet Cove, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals would fall in a sweep at Jessieville, though the scores were close, before getting swept once again this past Tuesday to the Clinton Lady Yellowjackets, again on the road. With all four of their matches on the road so far, the Lady Cardinals open their home portion of the schedule today, hosting Mayflower at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell. Today kicks off five straight home matches in a row.
Lady Cardinals can’t complete comeback
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
