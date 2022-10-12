SR LADY CARDS

From left, Harmony Grove seniors Georgia Geren, Bethany Futrell, Livi Moore, Kaylin Burchfield, Emma Baker and Charly Chancellor celebrate senior night against Malvern Monday at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell.

Falling in four to the Mayflower Lady Eagles in 3A Central Conference play last Thursday, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals celebrated senior night on Monday at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell. Though the Lady Cards were swept 3-0 (16-25, 16-25, 21-25), against the athletic 4A Malvern Lady Leopards in nonconference action, Harmony Grove hung tough early in each game.