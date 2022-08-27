MADDY BLOME

Harmony Grove junior Maddy Blome, 12, competes in a match earlier this week. The Lady Cardinals picked up their first win this past Tuesday over Magnet Cove at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell.

After getting swept 3-0 by a tough Malvern team to open the season Monday, the Lady Cardinals took out their aggression on the Magnet Grove Lady Panthers on Tuesday.

Recommended for you