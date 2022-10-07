EDEN FITE

Harmony Grove junior Eden Morris competes in the Dig Pink game Tuesday at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell. The Lady Cardinals would fall 3-2 to Jessieville in 3A Central Conference play.

The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals battled, but fell to the Jessieville Lady Lions in 3A Central action Tuesday at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell. It was the Lady Cards third straight match loss after winning four of their previous five, dropping to 6-10 on the season, 3-4 in conference.