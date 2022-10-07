The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals battled, but fell to the Jessieville Lady Lions in 3A Central action Tuesday at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell. It was the Lady Cards third straight match loss after winning four of their previous five, dropping to 6-10 on the season, 3-4 in conference.
Lady Cards can’t complete comeback
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
