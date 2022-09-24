SOFIE WESTGAARD

Harmony Grove freshman Sofie Westgaard hits a ball in a match earlier this season. Westgaard had nine kills in a 3-1 win over Maumelle Charter in North Little Rock Thursday.

Getting off to a slow start Thursday in 3A Central Conference play in North Little Rock, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals regrouped and fought back to take three straight sets for the 3-1 victory over the Maumelle Charter Lady Falcons.