The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals defeated the Genoa Central Lady Dragons 52-40 Tuesday night in the second round of he 7-3A District Tournament Tuesday in Ashdown. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Lady Cards down Dragons for regional berth
- Parkview bests Benton in Central action
- Bryant splits in league play at home
- Bryant police identify shooting victim
- Bryant Police names suspect in shooting
- Civitan Services clients begin restoration, thank firefighters
- Bryant announces passing of city clerk
- Benton firefighters respond to fire at Civitan Apartments
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman, man face murder charges in connection with child's death
- Bryant Police names suspect in shooting
- Bryant announces passing of city clerk
- Benton man on charges of possession of child pornography
- Benton firefighters respond to fire at Civitan Apartments
- Civitan Services clients begin restoration, thank firefighters
- Local officials meet with contractors for I-30 project
- BPD arrests suspect in shooting
- Benton sweeps Badgers in makeup
- Bryant school board rescinds mask requirement, quarantine rules
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.