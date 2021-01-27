GRACE REESE

Harmony Grove guard Grace Reese looks for an opening as she drives against a Glen Rose defender earlier this season. Reese helped the Lady Cardinals to a 53-48 win over Prescott on Tuesday, leading all scorers with 23.

The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals snapped a skid with a win over the Prescott Lady Wolves Tuesday in 7-3A Conference play, while the Cardinals fell in overtime to the Curley Wolves in overtime. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

