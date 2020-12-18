LANIE CHANCELLOR

Harmony Grove’s Lanie Chancellor battles against a Bauxite defender during a recent game. On Thursday, the Lady Cardinals grabbed their first conference win of the year with a 40-37 win over Prescott.

The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals defeated the Prescott Lady Wolves Thursday night in 7-3A Conference play, while the Cardinals fell to the Curley Wolves. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you