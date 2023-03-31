HASKELL – The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals had little issue with its first conference match being moved up two days due to possible inclement weather.
On Wednesday the Lady Cardinals welcomed Bismarck to town and sent the Lady Lions packing with a 7-5 loss to open 7-3A Conference play.
Bismarck put pressure on early with a run in the first inning, scoring on a passed ball to lead 1-0.
Harmony Grove would answer with a run in the home half, scoring on a passed ball as well that allowed Jayci Bradley to cross the dish.
Bismarck looked to have a grasp on the game in the second, pushing across two runs via passed ball and Harmony Grove error in the frame.
The Lady Cardinals, though, would come to life in the fourth, pouncing with three runs to take the 4-3 lead. After a leadoff single from Anna Beth Callahan, Bradley would double her home to trim Bismarck’s lead to 3-2.
A walk, RBI single from Sofia Westgaard and RBI double from Shae Schall would follow as the Lady Cardinals found themselves in front by a run after four innings of work.
Bismarck would continue to feast on Harmony Grove’s miscues in the fifth, tying the contest at 4-4 on another Lady Cardinals error.
Four of Bismarck’s five runs in the game would go unearned as Harmony Grove committed six errors in the contest.
All knotted in the bottom of the fifth, Harmony Grove scraped together three runs to lead 7-4.
Haley Eddy provided the go-ahead spark with an RBI double with two outs before Lauren Beaty made it a three-run lead with a 2-run single two batters later.
The game would stay locked at 7-4 until the top of the seventh inning.
With Bismarck (3-2, 0-1) at the plate and two runners on, a double would make it 7-5 before Harmony Grove closed the door with a game-ending ground out.Bradley and Westgaard combined for half of the Lady Cardinals eight hits, and combined for four runs as well.Schall pitched her way to another complete-game, her fifth of the season, allowing one earned run on six hits. She also struck out three and walked one in the win.Harmony Grove moves to 5-3 overall and 1-0 in 7-3A action and plays next on Monday hosting Prescott (6-7, 0-1).