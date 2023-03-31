SOFIA WESTGAARD

Harmony Grove freshman Sofia Westgaard takes a cut in a 7-5 win over Bismarck in 7-3A Conference action Wednesday in Haskell. Westgaard went 2 for 3 with two runs in the win. 

HASKELL – The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals had little issue with its first conference match being moved up two days due to possible inclement weather.

SHAE SCHALL

Harmony Grove junior pitcher Shae Schall throws a pitch in a 7-5 win over the Bismarck Lady Lions to begin 7-3A Conference play Wednesday in Haskell. 