GRACE REESE

Harmony Grove senior Grace Reese, 12, dribbles down the floor in a game earlier this week. Reese led all scorers with 20 points in a 31-27 victory over the Bismarck Lady Lions Friday in Haskell.

Down early, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals came back to claim a 31-27 victory over the Bismarck Lady Lions Friday in Haskell. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you