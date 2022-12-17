HASKELL – The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals have hit a slight hot stretch heading into Christmas break.
After getting its second straight win Tuesday to open conference play over Centerpoint, Harmony Grove bombarded Prescott at home 49-21 on Thursday to improve to 2-0 in league action.
The matchup was originally scheduled for Friday, but was moved up due to a conflict.
The Lady Cardinals opened with a 14-point first quarter, thanks to big 3-pointers from junior Olivia Wallace and sophomore Sydney Brown. Harmony Grove would lead 14-6.
The second was even hotter as Harmony Grove trumped Prescott with 21 more as eight Lady Cardinals got in on the scoring attack. Harmony Grove led 35-12 at the break.
With stellar defense taking control, the Lady Cardinals had an easy road to victory as they held Prescott to only nine points in the second half.
Harmony Grove cooled a bit, but added nine in the third and five more in the fourth to end the night.
Brown led with 11 points, followed closely by senior Shelby Kiker with 10 in the win. Natalie Harder would finish with nine on the night.
Wallace, junior Kinley Bradshaw, sophomore Kinley Carter and sophomore Caroline Hogue all scored four points apiece.
The Lady Cardinals also combined to go 10 for 17 from the foul line.
The win sends Harmony Grove into the break riding a three-game winning streak and atop the conference standings. The Lady Cardinals play next on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at a tournament at Mt. Vernon, and return to 7-3A Conference action Jan. 3 against Fouke, the first of three straight road tests to start the new year.
The Lady Cards begin play in the MVE Holiday Tournament against host MVE at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Cards dominate Wolves, streak moves to 8
The Harmony Grove Cardinals entered Thursday’s match having not lost a game in nearly a month.
Riding a seven-game winning streak dating back to Nov. 15, the Cardinals turned to its defense against Prescott and downed the conference foe 54-17 at home.
Harmony Grove wasted no time getting started as it dropped 21 on the Curley Wolves in the first quarter to lead by 18.
The second was not as hot, but the Cardinals still added 11 more as they rolled into halftime with a dominating 32-9 lead.
With a comfortable cushion already, the Cardinals would not let up much as they put up 13 more in the third behind two big 3-pointers from Walter Browning to lead 45-14 with a quarter to go.
With Prescott in shambles offensively, the Cardinals would add nine in the fourth while allowing only three to the Wolves in the win.
Blake Ammons continued his impressive play this season, leading the Cardinals with 16 points. Browning closed with 11 behind three 3-pointers. Tyler McCormick followed with seven for the Cardinals.
Seniors Logan Whitley and Jace Tickell chipped in six points apiece.
Harmony Grove heads into the break sporting a 9-2 overall record and 2-0 in league action.
The Cardinals play next in the MVE Holiday Tournament at Mt. Vernon/Enola, which begins on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and will return to 7-3A Conference action Jan. 3 at Fouke. In the MVE tourney, Harmony Grove takes on South Side Bee Branch at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 27, with the winner taking on the victor of Nemo Vista and Bigelow in the semifinals Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 4:15 p.m. Also competing in the tourney is host MVE, Sacred Heart, Concord and Conway Christian.