FOUKE – After handling Prescott 51-35 in the first round of the 7-3A District Tournament Monday, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals punched their ticket to the 3A-4 Regional Tuesday, downing the Centerpoint Lady Knights 50-39 at Fouke. The No. 5 seed going in, the Lady Cards will take on 1 seed Fouke today in the semifinals.
Lady Cards semis-bound, punch ticket to regional
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81
- YouTube CEO steps down, severing longtime ties to Google
- Lady Miners net 20 again
- Brakebill attributes player growth to 22-23 success
- Lady Cards semis-bound, punch ticket to regional
- Benton blows by Wolves on road
- Poor shooting sinks Hornets on road
- New Beginnings to celebrate 20 years
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Haskell officers accused of Fourth Amendment violations
- 3 Benton students receive Hardin Scholarship
- Saline Memorial among 25% of hospitals compliant with federal rule
- 4 Panthers to play at next level
- HB 1399 seeks to take government actions out of public view
- Rhinehart gets big honor at banquet
- 3 Hornets to continue careers on gridiron
- Bryant two-sport athlete Knox signs on with SAU Tech
- EMPact One recognizes teen
- Travis Mills, retired U.S. staff sergeant, to speak at Benton Chamber Banquet
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.