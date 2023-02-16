HG CARDINAL LOGO

FOUKE – After handling Prescott 51-35 in the first round of the 7-3A District Tournament Monday, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals punched their ticket to the 3A-4 Regional Tuesday, downing the Centerpoint Lady Knights 50-39 at Fouke. The No. 5 seed going in, the Lady Cards will take on 1 seed Fouke today in the semifinals. 