FOUKE – The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals suffered their first 7-3A Conference loss of the season Tuesday on the road, dropping to Fouke 72-37.
Lady Cards slip in return to league play
- Josh Briggs/Special to The Saline Courier
-
-
Latest News
- Lady Cards slip in return to league play
- Speedy back inks with east Missouri college
- BAMM announces Wall of Fame inductees, banquet
- Bryant PD announces the death of detective
- Planning Commission to hold public hearing for rezoning
- Benton blows out Bulldogs after break
- McCormick, Whitley lead way as Cards hold on
- Panthers suffer 1st South loss
Most Popular
Articles
- Saline Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
- Benton Parks Department receives $400,000 grant for river greenway project
- Vocque, Wimberly earn All-State
- Sheriff's office investigating New Year's Eve shooting
- Zac Dunlap Band to headline New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
- JA putting on the Ritz for Gatsby Gala
- Swearing In Ceremonies
- Bryant PD announces the death of detective
- Prosecuting attorney, deputies sworn into office
- Gas prices on the rise across state
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.