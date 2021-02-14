The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals defeated the Genoa Central Lady Dragons 42-29 at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell this past Friday. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Former Panther Pallette showing confidence
- Lady Cards strong in finale, win in rout
- Church of Helping Hands opening warming center
- New cases low, no change in hospitalizations
- Benton duo inks with Warriors
- Lady Miners drop 2 before district tournament
- Total new cases up 1,103, deaths up 25
- Harmony Grove students to return to class Friday following weather threat
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect arrested in armed robbery attempt
- Benton Middle School releases 1st semester honor roll
- Woodgrill Buffet to reopen Thursday after 11-month closure
- Church of Helping Hands opening warming center
- Westbrook Elementary announces Principal's List, honor roll
- Finding your furever love
- Benton School District closes all campuses Thursday due to inclement weather
- You can't spell 'The Goat' without H-A-T-E
- Miner trio inks to play at next level
- Benton duo inks with Warriors
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.