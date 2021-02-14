SHELBY KIKER

Harmony Grove sophomore Shelby Kiker, 33, puts up a shot in a game earlier this season. Kiker had six points in a 42-29 win over the Genoa Central Lady Dragons Friday in Haskell.

The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals defeated the Genoa Central Lady Dragons 42-29 at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell this past Friday. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you